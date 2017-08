Midlands North West MEP Mairead McGuinness paid has been visiting Inishowen to witness the damaging impact of the recent flooding.

The Vice President of the European Union says she hopes to co-ordinate with farming organisations on a cross-border basis after speaking with devastated farmers whose livestock was lost and crops destroyed.

She says there is potential to put forward a case at European level for funding for Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as a region: