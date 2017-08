Glenswilly lost their grip on the Dr Maguire Cup on Sunday evening as they bowed out of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

A 0-16 to 1-9 win in Towney sees Kilcar progress to the quarter finals as Grouop C winners.

Pauric Byrne reports for Highland Radio Sport….

Speaking after the game, Kilcar Manager Barry Doherty was impressed with his sides second half performance…