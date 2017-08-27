Intermediate Championship: Group C Reaction

The eight teams through to the knockout stages of the Michael Murphy’s Intermediate football Championships were confirmed yesterday evening, following the final round of group games.
In Group C, Glenfin topped the group after their victory over Buncrana yesterday.
Despite the loss, Buncrana have also booked a spot in the last eight, along with St Naul’s, who drew with Downings.
After the game Diarmuid Doherty spoke to the Glenfin manager Liam Breen to get his thoughts on the game, but first he spoke to Buncrana mentor Gary Walsh, who said despite the loss, he was happy just to progress into the next round.