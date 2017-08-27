Intermediate Championship: Group A Reaction

In Group A of the Intermediate Championships, Fanad Gaels bounced back from their defeat to Naomh Columba last week, fending off a strong Naomh Brid comeback in the second half, to book their place in the knockout stage.

Ryan Ferry spoke to Fanad manager Aidan McAteer after the game, who said he was happy with the maturity shown by his young squad.

Elsewhere in Group A, Cloughaneely maintained their 100% record in the goup stages by beating Naomh Columba, to top the group.

Tom Comack spoke to manager Michael Lynch, to get his thoughts on the upcoming round of fixtures.