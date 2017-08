Gaoth Dobhair took a comfortable 2-21 to 1-7 win over Ardara at Maghergallon on Sunday evening to ease their way into the quarter finals of the senior championship as Group C runners up while Ardara have to contend with the relegation play offs.

Harry Walsh of the Donegal News filed this report for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Harry got reaction from Gaoth Dobhair’s John Bosco Gallagher…