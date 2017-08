Tyrone are out of the All-Ireland football championship after a heavy defeat to reigning champions Dublin.

Mickey Harte’s men went into the game pipped as the side that could give this strong Dublin side a game, however, Jim Gavin’s men had other ideas.

A twelve point margin was the difference between the two sides, with a final score of Dublin 2-17 – 0-11.

Oisin Langan has the fulltime report.