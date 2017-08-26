Red Cross to extend flood relief scheme to community, voluntary and sporting bodies

The Irish Red Cross has confirmed that the Government have requested the Society to administer an emergency humanitarian support scheme to assist small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies affected by the devastating floods in Donegal.

The details of the scheme are not yet known but it is believed that the Government will make an announcement concerning these details early next week.

Once scheme details are announced application forms will be accessible via the Irish Red Cross website and relevant Government websites and will be assisted as required by the Council locally.