After winning their seventh Leinster title on the trot, Dublin ran riot over Ulster men Monaghan to progress into the semi-final.

Jim Gavin will be hoping for more of the same when they face Ulster champions Tyrone, in Croke Park on Sunday, but the Dublin boss does not see this as an easy game.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gavin said he was expecting this clash to be the biggest challenge his side has faced this year.