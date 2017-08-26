Finn Harps make Cup exit – Paul Hegarty Reaction

Finn Harps bowed out of the FAI Senior Cup on Saturday evening at the Markets Field as Limerick won 1-0 and progressed to the quarter finals.

The games goal came not long after the hour mark as Dave O’Connor stuck the ball in the net.

If Harps were to get anything out of the tie, it was made even harder when Caolan McAleer was sent off 23 minutes in.

The sides will meet again next weekend back at the Limerick venue in the league.

Speaking after the game, Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty said Limerick deserved to win the game…