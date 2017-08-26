Donegal Intermediate Championship Results

Donegal GAA Results – Saturday 26th August
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Fanad Gaels 3-14 V 2-6 Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 0-18 V 0-8 Naomh Columba
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Carndonagh 0-8 V 6-14 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Naomh Ultan 0-14 V 3-13 Milford
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Downings 0-16 V 2-10 St Naul’s
Buncrana 0-12 V 1-12 Glenfin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B
Carndonagh 1-3 V 3-18 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Naomh Ultan 0-11 V 4-18 Milford
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A
Fanad Gaels 2-12 V 2-6 Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely 0-17 V 1-7 Naomh Columba
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C
Downings 3-8 V 1-12 St Naul’s
Buncrana V Glenfin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Semi Final Replay
Red Hughs 1-7 V 0-16 Pettigo
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 4
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 0-8 V 0-17 Urris