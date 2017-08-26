Disappointed following Taoiseach’s visit in the absence of a commitment for community organisations not covered by insurance

Following the Taoiseach’s visit, disappointment has been expressed that no commitment has been made to community facilities in Inishowen to aid in repairing the damage caused by the torrential rain that devastated the North West.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he has been seeking a commitment from Central Government to provide funding for community and sporting organisations as well as the agriculture community in cases were insurance will not cover the cost of repairs.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson has made a personal commitment to continue to seek essential funding for community groups in Inishowen:

Meanwhile, there are calls for more to be done to protect homeowners in Donegal affected by the floods.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Flood Relief Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has pleaded with insurance companies not to blacklist areas devastated by this weeks events.

But Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy says homeowners should be protected by law: