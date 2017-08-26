DC&SDC continue flood clean-up and advise those affected to register for Emergency Payment Scheme

Derry City and Strabane District Council says it will continue to work in close partnership with all agencies on the clean-up from the flooding earlier this week.

The Council is reminding people whose homes have been affected by the floods that they need to register their details with Derry City and Strabane District Council and have confirmed that almost 500 requests have already been made for the Emergency Payment Scheme to date.

Technical officers have been deployed from various Council departments and neighbouring Councils to carry out inspections and have made hundreds of visits to affected properties.

The staff have prioritised the work to process the applications and advance with the payments.

The teams will continue to visit homes across the Council area over the weekend to inspect properties and process the assessment forms.

Persons affected by the recent flooding are reminded that Derry City and Strabane District Council offices will remain open over the weekend to provide assistance and advice and to register for the Emergency Payment Scheme.

The two Flooding Help Centres set up at the YMCA in Drumahoe and the Eglinton Community Centre have been busy since Wednesday providing advice and assistance to those affected by the floods.

The Centres will continue to remain open from 8 am to 10pm daily with representatives from various agencies in attendance to offer advice and assistance.