Stormont says agencies are monitoring risk of further localised flooding

North of the border, the Department for Infrastructure says flood response agencies including the PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue Service, DfI Rivers and Roads, Northern Ireland Water and Local Government are ready to respond to any further flooding in the North West.

Given pre-existing saturation levels and ground conditions across some Western/North Western areas in particular, the department says the increased risk of heavy showers today could lead to some localised flooding.

A statement says staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation, and ready to respond if necessary.

*****************************

Statement in Full –

Flood response agencies ready to respond

Staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the situation, including latest weather reports and ready to respond if necessary.

The agencies continue to work together on the clean-up operation and are grateful for the patience of local people as this important work continues.

Regional Community Resilience Groups have been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

More than 8,000 sandbags have been distributed since Tuesday. Stocks are being replenished and will be made available in locations where there is an imminent risk to life or risk of significant damage to property from flooding.

To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency. All calls will be answered however waiting times may be longer when there is a high volume of calls. Please only phone 999 if there is a risk to life or you feel you are in danger and need the assistance of the emergency services.

Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights, to avoid roads affected by flooding if possible and to take care driving.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding- your-area