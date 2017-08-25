National Inter-Agency meeting to discuss flooding as army heads for Inishowen

The Army’s been called in to assist with the major clean up operation in Inishowen.

Around 250 houses were damaged, while up to 6 bridges and a number of roads were washed away following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night – while more rain is forecast for today.

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe is visiting the county today – he says the defence forces will work alongside Donegal County Council………………..

The Government will also hold an an inter-agency meeting this morning to co-ordinate a national response to the flooding crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’s shocked at the extensive damage caused.

Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh says he and other ministers who have been in Donegal will bring the concerns of the people they’ve been meeting to that gathering.

He says it’s important that the local perspective is centre stage in the national discussions……………….

Inishowen based Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue says its vital that local people are given all the help they need to get back into their homes.

However, he says it’s also important that a fund is set up to help businesses and community groups, many of whom have suffered devastating losses………….