Michael Murphy on moving on and getting the right appointment

Nominations for the Donegal Senior Football Manager’s job close on Saturday as Donegal seek a replacement for Rory Gallagher.

Ulster winning minor and U21 manager Declan Bonner confirmed yesterday that his name will be going forward.

It remains to be seen who else will be on the list of nominations with Paddy Car, Pete McGrath, Seamus McEneney, Gary McDaid, Cathal Corey and Shaun Paul Barrett all link to the job.

Elsewhere on the managerial front, Michael Murphy was named as the new manager the LYIT Gaelic football team.

Speaking at the announcement yesterday, the Donegal Captain said it was a surprise that Rory went but added its time to move on and get the right appointment…