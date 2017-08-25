Inishowen councillors to meet again as flood repair costs are assessed

An emergency Municipal District meeting in Carndonagh has heard an in-depth report will carried out on all secondary roads in Inishowen following this week’s floods.

Councillors will meet again next week to assess the details of that report and devise a plan going forward.

The Deputy Mayor of the district Cllr Albert Doherty says it’s hoped that by that time, an estimated cost of the vast repair to roads and infrastruture will be reached……….

Inishowen Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says residents are only beginning to realise now the true extent of the crisis in which they are facing……………..