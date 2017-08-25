History of Raymoghey and Manorcunningham to be examined on field trip

Heritage Week is coming to an end, with a number of events in Donegal over the weekend.

One of them involves an exploration of the fact that before Raphoe became the diocesan centre for the church in Donegal, the see was based at Raymoghey near Manorcunningham, which was founded by St Patrick.

Amateur historian Leonard Roarty believes the move to Raphoe followed Viking raids up the Swilly.

On Sunday, Mr Roarty will lead a field trip around Raymoghey and the surrounding area, meeting at Manorcunningham Resource Centre at 2pm.

He says while the area was important during the plantation, it’s been inhabited

for thousands of years…………..