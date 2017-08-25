Finn Harps face tough cup tie in Limerick

Finn Harps turn their attention to the FAI Senior Cup tomorrow evening when Ollie Horgan’s outfit take on Limerick F.C. in the second round of the competition at the Markets Field (kick-off 6.30). It’s going to be a difficult assignment for the visitors against a Limerick side who recorded an excellent 1-0 home league win over Bohemians last Saturday evening.

“We’re under no illusions about the scale of the challenge against Limerick who are coming into the game after that crucial victory over Bohs last weekend. But, we’re going to the Markets Field to get a result and that’s all our lads have been focusing on this week. We had a couple of downs with the league defeats against Pat’s and Cork but that is football and we want to get things back on track and a good result against Limerick would be a lift” Horgan said.

The manager has confirmed that central defender Packie Mailey will be out for a period due to a hamstring injury while Paddy McCourt continues to be troubled by a hip problem. Eddie Dsane will miss tomorrow evening’s match after amassing five yellow cards