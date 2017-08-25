‘Daniel’s not exactly flaithiúlach’ – Dermot Bannon reveals Donegal crooner is not splashing the cash in home revamp

O’Donnell and his wife Majella will appear on the show and has insisted that they will be footing the €200,000 bill – not RTÉ.

“They had a decent budget, but not a whopper one,” Bannon said. “He’s not exactly what you would call flaithiúlach. “It’s not an ostentatious project or a bling-y project. It’s about creating a home and retreat.”

The episode of ‘Room to Improve’ is one of the highlights of RTÉ’s autumn schedule. Baz Ashmawy is also planning a special Christmas show with his mum Nancy for RTÉ.

Having wrapped on three seasons of their Emmy award winning series ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’, the 42-year-old presenter and his mam will return to our screens. “We thought, ‘look, no more stunts,’ but a lot of what made ‘Mammy’ work was Nancy. She’s a great personality and people love her so I wanted to do something else with her.”

The show will see Baz surprise Nancy with a meeting with one of her idols, the identity of whom has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, ‘Fair City’ is to introduce its first transgender character to Carrigstown.

Actor Jack Murphy will take on the role of Ryan Donnelly and will appear on the small screen towards the end of September. The move comes two decades after ‘Coronation Street’ introduced its first transgender character, Hayley Cropper.

The RTÉ autumn schedule will also feature landmark documentaries about Axel Foley, James Joyce, Shergar and schizophrenia. Drama ‘Striking Out’ will also return.