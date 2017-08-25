Climatologist warns that floods are set to become more frequent

One of Ireland’s leading climatologists is warning that flooding on the scale that hit Donegal, Derry and Tyrone this week is likely to become more frequent.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the North West – with clean up efforts set to cost in the region of 400 million euro.

The Government’s being criticised for its slow response to the crisis – with critics saying it’s evidence Ireland is not ready for climate change.

Climatologist Prof John Sweeney says we need to be prepared for more extreme conditions in the future……………