Seamus McEneney steps down as Wexford Manager

Wexford are the latest county on the hunt for a new senior football manager.

Seamus McEneney stepped down last night after just a single year in charge.

Under his watch, Wexford were promoted to Division Three of the Allianz Football League, before Championship losses to Carlow and Monaghan either side of a win over Limerick.

McEneney has been linked in recent weeks with the vacant Donegal Senior Managers position and his decision to step away will only fuel the speculation about his interest in the job here.

Seamus has cited the demands of travel as his reason for stepping down.

The applications for the Donegal Manager close tomorrow evening.