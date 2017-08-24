SDLP seeks political consensus to have emergency flood relief scheme extended

The North West’s three SDLP MLAs have written to other party leaders calling for urgent action to extend the Emergency Financial Assistance scheme for flood victims in Derry and Tyrone.

Last evening, the Department for Communities confirmed that the scheme is open, and does not require ministerial sign-off, it is our belief that this scheme is not wide enough.

The SDLP argues that the scheme should be extended to include non-domestic properties like businesses, community and sporting organisations.

That was done last year whenn Mark H.Durkan was Environment Minister, but only as a once off.

He believes with political consensus, that could be achieved again………..