North West flooding was “unprecedented” – Met Eireann

Over 70mm of rainfall fell on Tuesday night over a 9 hour period causing mass destruction across the North West, with the Inishowen Penninsula the worst hit area.

A special meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District takes place today to discuss the devastation and prepare detailed funding applications and submissions.

The flash flooding gutted hundreds of properties in the county, and resulted in road closures across Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

Donegal County Council are currently carrying out repair works on roads and bridges across the county to return to normal access as soon as possible.

Head of Forecasting with Met Eireann, Gerald Fleming says the events that unfolded on Tuesday were exceptional…………….