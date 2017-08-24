Ministers meet residents and business people affected by flooding

The Department of Social Protection has activated its humanitarian assistance fund for Donegal residents.

It follows devastating flooding earlier this week which has destroyed bridges and washed away roads.

However the Department has not released details of how much money has been made available.

Government Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh has been visiting Inishowen with Minister Kevin Boxer Moran today, and has also had discussions with the Taoiseach.

He says the key now is to have a coordinated approach to tackling the aftermath of Tuesday night’s floods………..

One of the worst affected areas is Burnfoot, which earlier this year was named as one of a number of areas where proposed flood prevention works were deemed to not to be cost effective.

On the Ten to One Show with Greg Hughes today, Minster Kevin Boxer Moran who has responsibility for Public Works and Flood Relief said his officials are in the area to assess the situation.

He denied that his visit to Donegal is a PR exercise………………