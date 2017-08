It’s emerged that Milford Gardai are working in fear due to a lack of a patrol van at the station.

The Irish Independent is reporting today that at present, Gardai there have to transport criminals in the patrol car with reports from officer that they are suffering an increase of verbal and physical abuse.

The situation there has been described as dire with Gardai understood to be considering taking action

against the force.

Donegal GRA representative is Brendan O’ Connor: