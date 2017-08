After a rest day on Wednesday, Chloe and Sam Magee return to court today at Badminton’s World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Raphoe pair take on the World Number 3 and Olympic Gold medalists Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in a round of last 16 match.

The Magee’s progressed after a stunning win on Tuesday taking the final nine points of a decisive third set against the 16th seeds from Japan.