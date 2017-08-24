LYIT President Paul Hannigan is delighted to have Michael Murphy onboard

The LYIT have appointed Donegal Captain Michael Murphy as manager of the colleges gaelic football team.

Michael will manage and develop the LYIT team in their quest for a successful League Division 2 and Trench Cup campaign.

The job comes as a welcome challenge to the Glenswilly man who is in the unique position of having a substantial knowledge of the up and coming GAA players in the county and also the neighbouring counties.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, President of the LYIT Paul Hannigan says the appointment of Michael Murphy is huge for the college…