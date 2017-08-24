GAA Programme – 24/08/17

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, former Mayo footballer and manager John Maughan and Kerry All-Ireland winning defender Barry O’Shea join Tom Comack to reflect on last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final draw between Mayo and Kerry. John and Barry also look ahead to this Saturday’s replay.

And, Donegal GAA PRO Ed Byrne outlines details of a special fixture forum the Donegal CCC are holding next Monday night, in conjunction with the quarter final draws in the Donegal club championship…