Due to the current closure of the Quigleys Point to Muff road, the Foyle Ferry Service running between Greencastle & Macgilligan will be running an extended service today until 10pm to facilitate the travel needs of cars and lorries travelling in those directions.

Donegal County Council says further updates on the status of this road will follow in due course.

Meanwhile, special exceptional payment applications can be made to the Department of Social Protection. Details below –