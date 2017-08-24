FF calls for new approach to flood prevention and relief

There are calls for the Government to adopt a new approach to flood pervention and relief without delay.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the flash flooding that devastated the North West on Tuesday night highlights our unpreparedness to deal with the changing climate.

Earlier this year, the Government announced a €200 million investment to tackle flood prevention measures over the next five years.

Deputy Murphy, the Fianna Fail Spokesperson for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief says there is an urgent need to change the current scheme and initiate a strategy that will aid those who are affected most by floods……………