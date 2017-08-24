Donegal parents angry over latest debacle in school transport system

Serious concern has been raised over the school transport system from Letterkenny to Milford with 17 students in limbo as to whether or not they have a place on the school bus this coming September.

Parents claim they had been allocated a seat on the bus where told this week that was not the case and that their children had been unsuccesful in a lottery type allocation system.

Trasa is one the parents effected and whose child is due to start school next Wednesday – she says they have been left stranded as private bus this school term is not an option for them: