Department of Social Protection activates Humanitarian Relief Scheme

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says her department is working to provide immediate financial supports to families and individuals affected by the severe weather and flooding in Donegal.

The department has activated its Humanitarian Assistance Scheme which is available to assist people whose homes are damaged by flooding and who are not in a position to meet costs for essential needs, household items and in some instances structural repair.

Financial support under the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be initially targeted at the immediate needs of those who may have been directly impacted by the flooding ( such as clothing, food) with further support available (financial support for household items and structural repair) as the clean-up operations begin.

People and families in need of assistance are being advised to visit the local Intreo Centre where Community Welfare Service Teams are waiting to assist them. To ensure we can quickly and effectively meet the needs of those who need our help, the Department has redeployed staff to the offices serving the worst affected areas, notably the Inishowen Peninsula.

For those unable to travel to our offices they can contact Buncrana Intreo office on (074) 9364600 or Ballybofey Intreo on (074) 9130490.

Staff from the Department will be on the ground today in Donegal to assist in the coordinated Government response. The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is the lead Department for severe weather emergencies and the Department of Social Protection’s local Community Welfare Service is in contact with the Local Authority. This interagency response ensures that supports are provided to those affected as swiftly as possible.

Minister Joe McHugh is continuing visits today to homes, farmers and businesses affected by the floods. He was in Clonmany and Carndonagh earlier today with Minister Kevin Boxer Moran.

A short time ago, Minister Regina Doherty spoke to Greg Hughes on the Ten to One Show……