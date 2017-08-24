Declan Bonner confirms he will apply for the Donegal job

Declan Bonner has confirmed to Highland Radio Sport that his name will going forward for the position of Donegal Senior Football Manger.

Following numerous meetings this week with GAA people, family, friends and his employer, Bonner will seek a term as manager for the second time.

The Na Rossa man was previously in charge from 1997 to 2000.

It’s understood he has the backing of a number of clubs in the county.

In recent years, Declan has guided the Donegal minors and U21’s to Ulster Championship success.

He has been seen as the front-runner for the post since Rory Gallagher’s departure was announced on the 31st July.

It remains to be seen who will join Bonner in going for the job.

Monaghan’s Seamus Mc Eneney and Fanad native Paddy Carr are just two of the names also linked.

Applications close Saturday 6pm.