David Mulgrew handed Tyrone start for All Ireland Semi Final

Teenage sensation David Mulgrew has been rewarded for his goal-scoring heroics with a recall to the Tyrone team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin.

The Ardboe lad came off the bench to sink Armagh with two brilliant goals in the quarter-final, and comes into the starting fifteen in place of Declan McClure in the only change made by manager Mickey Harte.

Skipper Sean Cavanagh will lead the side from full forward in his 89th championship appearance, now second only to Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, who will make it number 90 in the eagerly awaited clash of two of the game’s giants.

Colm Cavanagh has recovered from a hip injury to take his place in midfield.

The Cavanagh brothers and Peter Harte are the only Red Hand survivors from the team that started when the teams last met in the championship.

That was a quarter-final back in 2011, when the Dubs ran out comfortable 0-22 to 0-15 winners.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly