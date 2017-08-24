Council issue updates of roads & services for flood hit areas

Donegal Couny Council wish to advise the following in relation to issues arising for flood hit areas.

The Quigleys point to Muff road is expected to be re- open at 6pm this evening on a single lane/traffic lights basis.

We continue to ask that everyone travelling on the roads in North Donegal takes due care when on travelling.

We would also ask that anyone in the Inishowen area that needs to contact the Council with housing, roads or humanitarian issues arising from the recent floods does so on 074 91 53900 or out of hours on 074 91 72288.

The council will facilitate skips and/or dehumidifiers for properties damaged by the floods. Again please contact 074 91 53900 or out of hours 074 91 72288 should you require one.