Update on Road Closures in North Donegal – some unanticipated damage caused to local roads

Donegal County Council have been working tirelessly throughout the night and most of the day to assess the extensive damage and work towards repairing the county’s infrastructure.

It is hoped the Cockhill Bridge and the Drumfree to Clonmany Road will reopen shortly.

The Council have now advised that the road between Quigley’s Point and Muff will not reopen this evening as previously hoped.

Senior Roads Engineer with Donegal County Council, Brendan O’Donnell says other damage has been caused to local roads North of Buncrana which was unanticipated and has left a number of homes cut off:

Donegal County Council have issued a full updated list of road closures:

R239 Muff to Quigley’s Point Road will remain closed overnight to allow for further remedial works due to extensive damage

R239 Three Trees – Debris Removal & Strengthening – Single file traffic system in operation with traffic lights

R238 Cockhill – Debris Removal & Assessment – Reopened

R244 Craignahorna – Masonary Arch Collapse – Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term , local diversions in place

R240 Riverside – Concrete Structure Collapse – Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term , local diversions in place

R238Gortaran – Debris Removal, assessment & parapet replacement – Reopened

Clashygowan road in St. Johnston closed (from Rankins towards McGills).

Donegal County Council asks that anyone travelling on any roads exercises due care and attention due to the scale of damage from the floods last night to the areas in North Donegal. There is ongoing assessment in the areas affected by the flooding.