Shocking details emerge over flooding devastation in Donegal

Shocking details are emerging today over the level of devastation across Donegal following last nights flash flooding.

A number of farmers in Inishowen have lost animals overnight while some homes and businesses have also suffered severe flood damage.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott has been praising the emergency services and says it’s a miracle that nobody was seriously injured:

Meanwhile Raphoe was also hit by severe flooding with a number of homes and businesses there significantly damaged.

Cllr. Liam Doherty has been giving this update: