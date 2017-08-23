Samuel L Jackson praises Irish actors and predicts Ruth Negga will win an Oscar

We already know that Irish actors are the best but it’s always cool to have a legend like Samuel L Jackson confirm it.

The star of such films as Pulp Fiction, The Avengers and, most recently, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, said that he loves working with Irish thespians because there’s “no bullshit” with them.

In an interview with The Sun, he additionally said that he believes it won’t be long until Irish actress Ruth Negga wins an Academy Award. Negga earned her first Oscar nomination last year for her performance in Loving but the award went to Emma Stone for La La Land.

Jackson and Negga previously worked together on the 2012 film The Samaritan, and he said his former co-star has a “special” talent and the “it” factor.

He said: “When you’ve worked in the industry for as long as I have, you meet a lot of talented, hopeful new actors. But there are some, a few that have ‘it’, they’re special. I know I’m going to be seeing a lot more of them.



“Ruth, I didn’t know her work before, knew very little but I knew this — here is an actor who is going to do great things.



“She’s going to win an Oscar, it’s just one of those things you can’t explain why, you just know. She’s been nominated already, it’s just an eventuality. “

Having previously worked with Colin Farrell and Oscar winning actress Brenda Fricker, he added: “Irish actors, at least the Irish actors I’ve worked with, they’ve got this great attitude on set.



“They work hard and there’s no bulls***. I like working with actors who get the job done.”

