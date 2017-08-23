Pieta House in Letterkenny employ extra staff to cope with demand

It’s emerged that two additional therapists have been employed at Pieta House in Letterkenny to cope with the rising demand in services.

The centre, which provides counselling to those who may be having suicidal thoughts or who have been bereaved by suicide opened its doors just three months ago.

Manager of Pieta House in Letterkenny is Dominick Gallagher says there has been a huge increase in people who are classed as high risk passing through the doors and envisages that more staff will be required in the very near future: