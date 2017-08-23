Over 200 children in Donegal with special needs receiving supports

Hundreds of children in Donegal are now attending pre-school services which are more inclusive and in tune with individual needs.

Figures show that 255 Donegal children have received supports including specialised equipment to support learning and development.

The data is contained in a review undertaken by Donegal County Childcare which assessed the impact of government supports for children with special needs in the county after the Access and Inclusion Model was launched last year.

Avril McMonagle from Donegal County Childcare says they are happy with the progress being made: