Large number of families homeless after floods rip through Inishowen

A large number of families in Donegal are now homeless after last nights devastating floods.

Houses and businesses have been destroyed particularly in the Inishowen area after torrential rain hit the county overnight.

Harrowing stories have emerged today after what’s been described as an unprecedented crisis.

Speaking on the 10 to 1 show today, Leo a father of three and from Inishowen, described last nights events as something straight out of a horror movie.

He says his home is completely gutted: