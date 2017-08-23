Flooding update: road closures in North West this morning

A number of roads in the North West remain closed this morning after overnight flash flooding.

Donegal County Council are advising to take care this morning when travelling on secondary routes.

Extensive damage has been caused to the county’s road network with the Council now assessing damage.

Cockhill Bridge is closed at present and being assessed for damage. Diversion via Westbrooke Bridge.

Local diversion available for cars at Ture, Quigleys Point.

The road from Muff to Quigleys Point remains closed this morning.

Clonmany to Drumfree road remains closed after a bridge collapsed there

The Burnfoot to Buncrana road reopened.

A list of Derry road closures:

Clonney Road from Maydown roundabout to Greysteel.

Foreglen Road at the bridge at Drumahoe.

Church Brae adjacent to Ivy Mead

Coolafinny Road / Donneybrewer Road

Main Street Eglinton from Donneybrewer Road along

Killyane Road to Greysteel

Carnmoney Road is impassable at junction with Ardlough Road

Ardlough Road

Foyle Road from Old Centre close to the border

Buncranna Road from Skeoge roundabout to the border.

Drumahoe Road at the three mile house the bridge has partially collapsed

Police are asking road users to drive with extreme caution as most of the surrounding roads have still a lot of standing water.