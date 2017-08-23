Donegal counting cost after flash flooding devastates

Emergency services were stretched to the limit overnight after many areas in Donegal were hit with severe flooding.

Inishowen is said to have been worst affected with the situation there being described as an unprecedented crisis.

Some residents in Clonmany had to be rescued from their homes while numerous premises were flooded across the peninsula.

It’s understood that a significant number of roads have been damaged while a small bridge in Buncrana was washed away.

As of this morning, Donegal County Council is advising people travelling to and from Inishowen to avoid unnecessary travel as many routes remain closed.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says emergency funding from Government will be required to deal with the aftermath: