City of Derry Airport has been closed after the building was flooded extensively overnight.

As a result, all flights in and out of the airport for today have been cancelled while a major clean-up operation gets underway.

Counties Derry and Tyrone have also been counting the cost today after significant damage was also caused to homes and businesses there.

West Tryone MLA Daniel McCrossan says serious questions need to be answered: