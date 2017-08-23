Council issue update road closures following yesterdays devastating floods

North Donegal experienced very heavy rainfall last night resulting in extensive flooding on our roads.

Driving conditions were very difficult and many roads had to be closed temporarily.

The Inishowen Peninsula was the worst hit with widespread road closures and properties flooded.

Since the rain stopped overnight the Council’s roads staff have been taking stock of the damage.

Two bridges have been completely washed away either side of Quigley’s Point on the R238 and the R240.

The Cockhill Bridge has been closed (R238 north of Buncrana) as has the local road from Drumfree (North Pole Pub) to Clonmany however it is expected that both of these will reopen shortly following some clean up works.

Council staff are working to get one operational lane repaired on the R238 between Quigley’s Point & Muff and it is hoped to reopen this road with traffic lights.

In the meantime a short local diversion is in place. This diversion is not suitable for HGVs or large volumes of traffic so motorists travelling to north Inishowen are advised to travel via Buncrana until further notice.

The R240 between Quigley’s Point and Carndonagh at the Riverside Pub will need a new bridge constructed and is likely to remain closed for a number of weeks at least.

Reports are also just coming in of a bridge collapse on the R244 between Carndonagh and Drumfree approx 3 miles from Carndonagh. Further updates will be made available.

Road users are being asked to take extreme care when out and about today and members of the public who require assistance including emergency accommodation should contact the Council on 074 91 53900 or out of hours at 074 91 72399.