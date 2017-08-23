Update: Council begin assessing flood damage in Donegal

Donegal County Council have begun assessing the extensive damage caused by last nights flooding.

A number of roads and bridges have been washed away on the Inishowen Peninsula.

One of the worst affected routes is the Muff to Greencastle Road, which usually sees large volumes of traffic.

Gardaí are advising people not to make unnecessary journeys but say if you are venturing onto back roads, slow down and expect delays.

The majority of the water has now subsided however Senior Roads Engineer with Donegal County Council Brendan O’ Donnell says there is still a lot of debris and flood water lying on roads and is urging people to exercise caution: