City of Derry Airport cancels number of tomorrow’s scheduled flights

The City of Derry Airport has cancelled a number of flights scheduled for tomorrow.

The Airport was extensively damaged last night following flash flooding which hit the North West, causing widespread devastation as many homes and businesses were destroyed.

City of Derry Airport has advised that due to adverse weather conditions and consequential flooding at the airport; BMI Regional flight, BM1501 from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted, scheduled to depart at 06:45hrs on Thursday 24th August 2017 has been cancelled.

While BMI regional flight, BM1502, from London Stansted to City of Derry Airport, scheduled to arrive at 10:00hrs has also been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact BMI Regional directly on 0330 333 7998 and passengers travelling on Ryanair flight, FR7721 to Glasgow International Airport, scheduled to depart at 15:00hrs can obtain up to date flight information via the airport website.

Clive Coleman, Contracts Manager with City of Derry Airport says sadly many people will be returning home from holidays to flood-damaged cars: