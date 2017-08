Martin Harley’s good form continued at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening as the Donegal jockey took a 446 to 1 treble.

He rode 13/8 shot Iconic Sunset to victory for trainer James Tate and then followed with a double for Marco Botti.

Harley was to taste success again on Timeless at 16/1 and Velvet Revolution at 9/1.

The Trentagh man also had a double on Tuesday at Kempton and Yarmouth.

Harley has rode ten winners in the past seven days.