Anthony Gorman named USL Manager

The Ulster Senior League have confirmed the appointment of Anthony Gorman as the manager of the squad for this year’s FAI Intermediate Interprovincial Tournament.

The Letterkenny man, who has a vast playing and coaching CV, takes over the role from Peter Moran and will be assisted by Gavin Cullen and Michael McHugh.

Gorman was a member of Moran’s backroom staff last year and the former Finn Harps manager has been installed as the USL bid to win back the Michael Ward Trophy in November.

“I’m delighted to have been considered for the position and I had a real appetite to give this a go,” Gorman said following his appointment.

“I enjoyed being a part of it last year. We went so close and lost out on the last day.

“I know there is a fair amount of talent in the Ulster Senior League and I have no doubt that, if we get everyone fit and available, we will go and compete again.”

The Ulster Senior League won back-to-back Intermediate Interprovincial titles in 2013 and 2014.

Last year, after wins over Leinster and Connacht, the USL selection lost 2-0 to Munster on the third and final day of action.

Gorman said: “This tournament is right up there for prestige. There has been a change of mindset from the players in the last five or six years, a change in attitude and lifestyle – they now see being selected for this as an honour and it should be an honour.

“The standard has been raised and the players have to take credit for that. It’s been great for young players to have the likes of players coming down from senior level to play in the USL. ”

“I feel that the League’s quality has never been better. There is a passion in this county to have intermediate football in Donegal. We have great quality here in the seven teams and we’ll look to be competitive in the Interpros.”