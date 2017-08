It’s been confirmed that work on a new Cycle Pedestrian footbridge over the river Finn between Ballybofey and Stranorlar will begin within weeks.

The new footbridge will be attached to the outside of the existing bridge facing Drumboe woods between the Mac Cumhail GAA grounds and St Marys Church.

It’s expected that the bridge will complete by year’s end.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s a busy route, and the new addition will ease on-going safety concerns in the area…………….